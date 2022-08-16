Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Shares Down 5.1%

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.84 and last traded at $5.84. 651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Barloworld from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82.
About Barloworld
Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising business-to-business sales, servicing, rebuilding, and salvaging of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.
