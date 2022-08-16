Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Short Interest Up 7.5% in July

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 687,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 638,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 237,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on B. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Barnes Group to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

B traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.52. 5,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,322. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $50.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

About Barnes Group

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.