Barrington Research Lowers CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) to Market Perform

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CuriosityStream from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.86.
CuriosityStream Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CURI traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,166. The firm has a market cap of $107.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $13.27.
About CuriosityStream
CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.
