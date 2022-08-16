Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.58 and last traded at $40.55. 4,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,934,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Bath & Body Works from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.73.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

