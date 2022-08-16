Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BLCO. Cowen began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.42.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

Shares of BLCO opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. Bausch + Lomb has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.44.

Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,656,000. Icahn Carl C purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,340,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,487,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,154,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,659,000.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that cover the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.