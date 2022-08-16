BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 314,200 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 281,700 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BCB Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 98,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,649 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BCBP stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $343.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.58.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 33.30%. The firm had revenue of $27.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.83%.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

