BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Short Interest Update

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,530,000 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 12,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of BCE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in BCE by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 4,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC raised its stake in BCE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in BCE by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

BCE Stock Up 1.7 %

BCE stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.48. BCE has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.63.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BCE will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.719 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 114.06%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

