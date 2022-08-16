Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Beach Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BEPTF opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. Beach Energy has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17.

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

