Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Beach Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BEPTF opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. Beach Energy has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17.
About Beach Energy
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beach Energy (BEPTF)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.