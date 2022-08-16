Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.43.

Several analysts recently commented on BECN shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 103,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,936.63. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,859,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,843,495.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 404.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 75,750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,291,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,463,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 89,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $60.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.79. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $45.71 and a 1-year high of $65.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

