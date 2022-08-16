Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.27 and last traded at $65.05. Approximately 19,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,243,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BEAM. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.98. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02). The company had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.45% and a negative net margin of 304.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 277433.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $1,229,723.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $1,972,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,520 shares in the company, valued at $71,570,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $1,229,723.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Featured Stories

