Benchmark Downgrades Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) to Hold

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance

FFIE stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,650,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the first quarter worth $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,429,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 809,952 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

Featured Articles

