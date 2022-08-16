Benchmark Downgrades Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) to Hold

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance
FFIE stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric
About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.