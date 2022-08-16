Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Short Interest Down 13.8% in July

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,130,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 8,270,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:BHIL traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $4.01. 1,131,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,439. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $822.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.42. Benson Hill has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 30.39% and a negative net margin of 43.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Benson Hill will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in Benson Hill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Benson Hill during the 1st quarter valued at $1,363,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Benson Hill during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Benson Hill by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 192,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 74,105 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benson Hill by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 121,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 79,404 shares during the period. 13.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

