Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) a €22.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($22.45) price target on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DEQ. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($23.47) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($22.45) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.50 ($17.86) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC set a €22.50 ($22.96) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Deutsche EuroShop Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop stock opened at €26.38 ($26.92) on Friday. Deutsche EuroShop has a twelve month low of €13.26 ($13.53) and a twelve month high of €25.84 ($26.37). The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is €22.36 and its 200 day moving average is €18.81. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97.

Deutsche EuroShop Company Profile

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

