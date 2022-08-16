Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,800 ($45.92) target price on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 1.8 %

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at GBX 2,775 ($33.53) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of £12.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,025.55. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 2,570 ($31.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,038.20 ($48.79). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,959.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,286.57.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.07%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

