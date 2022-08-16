Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Shares Gap Up to $2.51

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.51, but opened at $2.66. Berkshire Grey shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 6,130 shares traded.
Berkshire Grey Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.93.
Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Berkshire Grey had a negative net margin of 181.56% and a negative return on equity of 104.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Berkshire Grey, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Berkshire Grey
Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berkshire Grey (BGRY)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.