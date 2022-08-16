Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Shares Gap Up to $2.51

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.51, but opened at $2.66. Berkshire Grey shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 6,130 shares traded.

Berkshire Grey Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.93.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Berkshire Grey had a negative net margin of 181.56% and a negative return on equity of 104.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Berkshire Grey, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Berkshire Grey

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Grey by 353.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 538,463 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Grey by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,262,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 724,199 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Berkshire Grey by 379.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 309,959 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

