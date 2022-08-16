Beyond Meat Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 64,891 call options on the company. This is an increase of 16% compared to the typical daily volume of 56,011 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $33,007.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,086.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Meat

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

Shares of BYND stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,458. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.31. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 7.48.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.35). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 71.78% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BYND. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.35.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

