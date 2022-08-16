BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Gap Up to $54.74

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.74, but opened at $56.37. BHP Group shares last traded at $57.07, with a volume of 22,061 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BHP. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($30.33) to GBX 2,440 ($29.48) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,770.35.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Institutional Trading of BHP Group

BHP Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 262.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 994.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.