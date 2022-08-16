BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Gap Up to $54.74

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.74, but opened at $56.37. BHP Group shares last traded at $57.07, with a volume of 22,061 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on BHP. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($30.33) to GBX 2,440 ($29.48) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,770.35.
BHP Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
