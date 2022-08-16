BidiPass Reaches One Day Volume of $14.00 (BDP)

BidiPass (BDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last week, BidiPass has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. BidiPass has a total market cap of $91,498.12 and approximately $14.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BidiPass Profile

BDP is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass.

BidiPass Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

