Bifrost (BNC) Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week

Bifrost (BNC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Bifrost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000897 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bifrost has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bifrost has a total market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $271,694.00 worth of Bifrost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



Bifrost Profile

BNC is a coin. Bifrost’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,775,000 coins. Bifrost’s official Twitter account is @HxkWTHbBq640IAh and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bifrost’s official website is thebifrost.io. The official message board for Bifrost is medium.com/bifrost/bfc-initial-uniswap-listing-8f38e1179b16.

Buying and Selling Bifrost

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bifrost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bifrost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bifrost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

