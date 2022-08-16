Binemon (BIN) Price Up 9.6% This Week

Binemon (BIN) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Binemon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Binemon has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. Binemon has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and $776,383.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002345 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001565 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00036817 BTC.
Binemon Coin Profile
Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Binemon Coin Trading
