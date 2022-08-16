BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Short Interest Update

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the July 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter worth about $26,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BNTX shares. TheStreet raised shares of BioNTech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on BioNTech from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, June 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.62.

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.37. 718,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,993. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of -0.08. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $388.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by ($0.63). BioNTech had a net margin of 55.43% and a return on equity of 88.76%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BioNTech will post 33.01 EPS for the current year.

About BioNTech

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.