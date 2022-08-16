Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDSGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bird Global updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Bird Global Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of BRDS opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. Bird Global has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $9.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Bird Global to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Insider Activity at Bird Global

In related news, COO Shane Torchiana sold 238,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $186,007.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,365,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,873.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bird Global news, COO Shane Torchiana sold 238,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $186,007.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,365,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,873.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yibo Ling sold 496,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $387,038.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,769,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,988.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 825,713 shares of company stock valued at $625,463.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bird Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bird Global during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bird Global in the first quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bird Global in the second quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bird Global in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Bird Global in the first quarter worth $71,000. 53.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bird Global

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

