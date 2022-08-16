Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bird Global updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Bird Global Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of BRDS opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. Bird Global has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $9.29.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Bird Global to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bird Global
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bird Global during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bird Global in the first quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bird Global in the second quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bird Global in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Bird Global in the first quarter worth $71,000. 53.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Bird Global
Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.
