Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Up 0.8% This Week

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0585 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $166.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

