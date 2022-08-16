Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading Up 8.3% This Week

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $35.42 million and $352,765.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000234 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001355 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00014788 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00012864 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

