Bitcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $27.71 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $24,002.00 on major exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $459.00 billion and approximately $27.71 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.08 or 0.00587782 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00260504 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000101 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001126 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004560 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00018454 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002844 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,123,562 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.
