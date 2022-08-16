Bitcoin Private Trading Down 13.1% This Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and $37.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00003400 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.39 or 0.00318427 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00122608 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00084963 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000066 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

