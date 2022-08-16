BitShares (BTS) Market Capitalization Tops $38.08 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $38.08 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002327 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00115416 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00034986 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00022520 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000626 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001477 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.24 or 0.00253139 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00034081 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
About BitShares
BTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.org. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here.
BitShares Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.