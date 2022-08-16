Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Short Interest Up 19.1% in July

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,210,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 13,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.1 %

BX stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.68. 3,033,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,827,827. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.36.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,578,255 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

