BLink (BLINK) Trading Up 8.9% Over Last Week

BLink (BLINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One BLink coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BLink has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. BLink has a total market cap of $371,968.25 and approximately $959.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,865.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004210 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00128630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00035655 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00068329 BTC.

BLink is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,125 coins. BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

