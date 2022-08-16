Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) PT Raised to $23.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLNK. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Blink Charging to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. Blink Charging has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average is $20.62.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Jack Levine purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $109,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 110,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,907.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 14,328.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 5,666.7% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 753.2% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 208.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

