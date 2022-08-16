Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.71-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $892.50 million-$916.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $953.84 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCOR has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Blucora in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Blucora alerts:

Blucora Stock Performance

Shares of Blucora stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $22.47. The stock had a trading volume of 615 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,269. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. Blucora has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $22.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blucora

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $256.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.67 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Blucora by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,092,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $99,557,000 after acquiring an additional 86,278 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP grew its position in Blucora by 162.2% in the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,420 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,044,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blucora by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 55,877 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 124,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.