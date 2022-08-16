Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) Short Interest Down 13.5% in July

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 17,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 386,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 169,331 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I by 165.5% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 291,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 181,576 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I by 31.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 878,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,497,000 after acquiring an additional 212,696 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 451,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWC remained flat at $9.72 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $10.68.

About Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I ( NASDAQ:BWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.

