BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 195,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlueCity stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of BlueCity as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLCT remained flat at $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday. 3,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,941. BlueCity has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $5.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40.

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company operates Blued, Finka, and LESDO mobile applications that offer mobile-based social and entertainment services, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

