BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) Short Interest Update

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlueRiver Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUA. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in BlueRiver Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 67,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in BlueRiver Acquisition by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 168,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 236,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 158,219 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlueRiver Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BLUA remained flat at $9.89 during trading hours on Tuesday. BlueRiver Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81.

About BlueRiver Acquisition

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, telecom, and entertainment industries.

