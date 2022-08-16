BMO Capital Markets Increases Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$75.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, May 13th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$74.82.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Price Performance

TSE:STN opened at C$64.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$58.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.81. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$53.12 and a 1-year high of C$73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.17 billion and a PE ratio of 37.21.

Stantec Announces Dividend

Stantec Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

(Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.