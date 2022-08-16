BMO Capital Markets Raises CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$80.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$77.44.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

TSE CCL.B opened at C$63.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.27 billion and a PE ratio of 19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.86. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of C$53.36 and a 52-week high of C$73.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.00.

Insider Transactions at CCL Industries

CCL Industries Company Profile

In other news, insider CCL Industries Inc. purchased 70,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$61.47 per share, with a total value of C$4,351,583.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 70,789 shares in the company, valued at C$4,351,583.88. In other CCL Industries news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total value of C$620,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,434,451.80. Also, insider CCL Industries Inc. purchased 70,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$61.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,351,583.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 70,789 shares in the company, valued at C$4,351,583.88. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 585,535 shares of company stock valued at $35,115,063.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

