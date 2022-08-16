Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) PT Raised to C$54.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Desjardins dropped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BOWFF opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.47. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $31.78 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

