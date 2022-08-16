Bondly (BONDLY) Market Capitalization Tops $1.29 Million

Bondly (BONDLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bondly has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $409,579.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bondly has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,953.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004197 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00128254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00035753 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00068547 BTC.

About Bondly

Bondly (BONDLY) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bondly

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

