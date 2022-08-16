Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CEO Sells $1,594,552.50 in Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Booking Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $21.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,151.34. 262,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,669.34 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,901.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,127.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Mizuho cut their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Booking to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,550.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Booking by 11.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $1,261,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Booking by 59.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Booking by 9.2% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

