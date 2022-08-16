Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Short Interest Down 14.5% in July

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 625,300 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 731,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 419,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $16.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,146.17. 12,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,636. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,901.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,127.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,669.34 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booking will post 96.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Booking

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in Booking by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Booking by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,550.53.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

