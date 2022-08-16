Boston Pizza Royalties (BPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2022

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPFGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Boston Pizza Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Boston Pizza Royalties Stock Performance

Boston Pizza Royalties has a 12-month low of C$19.36 and a 12-month high of C$23.48.

About Boston Pizza Royalties

(Get Rating)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.