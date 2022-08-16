Boston Pizza Royalties (BPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Boston Pizza Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Boston Pizza Royalties Stock Performance
Boston Pizza Royalties has a 12-month low of C$19.36 and a 12-month high of C$23.48.
About Boston Pizza Royalties
Recommended Stories
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.