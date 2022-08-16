Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Short Interest Update

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Boston Properties Price Performance

BXP traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $89.83. 1,083,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,365. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. Boston Properties has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $133.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,742,000 after acquiring an additional 404,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,895 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,501,665,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boston Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,779,000 after acquiring an additional 638,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Boston Properties by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,676,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,752,000 after acquiring an additional 260,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

