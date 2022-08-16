Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Short Interest Update

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
BXP traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $89.83. 1,083,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,365. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. Boston Properties has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $133.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.54.
In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,742,000 after acquiring an additional 404,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,895 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,501,665,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boston Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,779,000 after acquiring an additional 638,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Boston Properties by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,676,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,752,000 after acquiring an additional 260,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
