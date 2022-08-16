BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Short Interest Update

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 529,500 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 610,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 636,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BPT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.07. 461,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,194. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $26.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.405 per share. This is a boost from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $5.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 37.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 32.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 13,443 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 34.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $224,000.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

