Brandi Kendall Acquires 5,000 Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Stock

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) CFO Brandi Kendall purchased 5,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $79,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, August 15th, Brandi Kendall acquired 500 shares of Crescent Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $7,625.00.

Shares of Crescent Energy stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $16.44. The stock had a trading volume of 372,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,340. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48. Crescent Energy has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRGY. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Crescent Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Crescent Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

