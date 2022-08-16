Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Short Interest Down 16.2% in July

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 686,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ BHF traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.62. 28,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,440. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.46. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($3.11). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 47,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

