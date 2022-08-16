Brightlight Capital Management LP Takes $20.51 Million Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Brightlight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,137,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,511,000. International Seaways comprises 9.4% of Brightlight Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Brightlight Capital Management LP owned 2.29% of International Seaways as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 319,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 43,861 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of International Seaways stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.96. 7,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,527. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average is $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.00%.

In related news, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $156,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,222 shares in the company, valued at $900,570.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 19,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $444,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,104,050.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $645,360. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on International Seaways from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Featured Stories

