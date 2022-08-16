Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Mizuho

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.39% from the company’s current price.

BRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.56. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 205.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

