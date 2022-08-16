Brokerages Set Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Price Target at $1,000.00

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,000.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Britvic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

OTCMKTS BTVCY opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.46. Britvic has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $28.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 2.97%.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

