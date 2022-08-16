Brokerages Set Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Price Target at $1,000.00

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,000.00.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Britvic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.
Britvic Stock Up 0.0 %
OTCMKTS BTVCY opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.46. Britvic has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $28.07.
Britvic Cuts Dividend
Britvic Company Profile
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Britvic (BTVCY)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.