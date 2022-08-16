Brokerages Set Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) PT at C$34.36

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$37.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VET. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Insider Activity at Vermilion Energy

In other news, Director Judy Ann Steele bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,787.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,787. In related news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,609 shares in the company, valued at C$2,658,270. Also, Director Judy Ann Steele purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,787.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,787.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$31.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.33. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.06 and a 12-month high of C$34.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.08%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

See Also

