BSClaunch (BSL) Market Cap Tops $16,237.56

BSClaunch (BSL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 16th. BSClaunch has a market capitalization of $16,237.56 and approximately $251.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BSClaunch has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One BSClaunch coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001627 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002335 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00037239 BTC.
About BSClaunch
BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg.
BSClaunch Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for BSClaunch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSClaunch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.